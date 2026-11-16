Lone seeks withdrawal of Education Minister’s communication to legislators

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 15: Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone today sought the withdrawal of a communication issued by Education Minister Shamim Firdous to all MLAs collectively, objecting to what he described as an undignified way of addressing elected representatives.

In a communication to the Minister, Lone said members of the Legislative Assembly should be addressed individually by name rather than through a collective reference to "ALL".

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He said he had received the Minister's letter, dated November 12, seeking the initiation of a comprehensive enrolment drive in Government schools in coordination with Chief Education Officers and Zonal Education Officers.

"With all humility, addressing Members as 'ALL' is not a dignified way of reaching out to people's representatives," Lone said.

He said courtesy, privilege and respect for elected representatives demanded that the Minister address each member individually.

Lone said his objection was not limited to the particular communication but concerned the possibility of the practice becoming routine in official correspondence.

Urging the Minister to recall the letter and reissue it addressed to individual MLAs, Lone said such matters assumed particular importance in the Union Territory.

The Minister's November 12 communication had requested legislators to launch a comprehensive enrolment drive to encourage admissions in Government schools and ensure that every child had access to free and quality education.

A copy was also forwarded to the Directors of School Education, Kashmir and Jammu.