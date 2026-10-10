Lone expresses concern over lack of awareness about Forest rights

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 9: The MLA Handwara Sajad Lone today expressed concern over the lack of awareness about the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, among forest-dependent communities and Government officials in J&K, assuring a delegation that he would take up the issue with the concerned authorities.

Lone gave the assurance during a meeting with representatives of the National Alliance on Community Forest Resources and Minor Forest Produce (NACM) and the J&K Climate Action Group, who submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention for effective implementation of the Act.

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The delegation highlighted the need to raise awareness among Scheduled Tribes, including Gujjars and Bakerwals, and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFDs), as well as officials of the Tribal Affairs and Forest departments.

It stressed the need to recognise Individual Forest Rights (IFR), Community Forest Rights (CFR) and rights relating to Minor Forest Produce (MFP) to protect the entitlements and livelihoods of eligible forest-dependent communities.

Lone assured the delegation that he would raise the concerns at the appropriate level and support efforts to strengthen awareness and implementation of the legislation in J&K.

The delegation also briefed him on a two-day national workshop on the FRA organised by the J&K Climate Action Group in collaboration with NACM in Poonch, which concluded on October 4.

The delegation comprised Dileep Gode, Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, Sandeep Minhas, Advocate Virender Kumar, Kailash Babu, Dr Kishore Moge, Keshav Gurnoole, Dr Chitaranjan and Bharat Namdev.