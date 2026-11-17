Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: Peoples Conference president and MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone today accused the Government of failing to identify land for the administrative and academic infrastructure of Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara for two years, alleging that the delay had added Rs 92 crore to the project's cost.

Lone said the department had projected a cost escalation of Rs 57 crore, besides Rs 35 crore in land development charges, questioning why the public exchequer should bear the additional burden.

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"From the past two years until today, there is no trace of land anywhere. The department is now saying that the cost escalation is Rs 57 crore. Another Rs 35 crore will be required for land development. Why should this money be paid by our Government? Shouldn't it be deducted from those responsible?" he told reporters.

Rejecting attempts to blame the Lieutenant Governor or the Centre, Lone said identifying land was the Government's responsibility.

He clarified that the existing hospital would continue functioning at its present location, where Rs 200-250 crore had already been invested.

He said construction of another hospital building was expected to begin by March.

The main hurdle, he said, was identifying land for the administrative block, classrooms and hostel, not the hospital.

Lone maintained that these facilities required only 10-12 kanals and could be developed separately on a nearby site.

"The administrative building and classrooms do not need 200-250 kanals. They can be separated. If the Government wants, it can acquire 10-12 kanals nearby and start the work immediately," he said.

Accusing the Government of either lacking the capacity or the willingness to execute the project, Lone warned against any attempt to abandon the medical college.

Recalling the project's initial stages, Lone alleged that some opposition parties had attempted to approach the court to stall construction of the new hospital on grounds that the building was unsafe.

Separately, referring to the death of a nine-year-old girl in an incident involving an unsafe school building, Lone called for accountability, saying children should not be made to study in structurally unsafe premises.

He said the concerned officials, including former and serving Chief Education Officers, would have to answer if it emerged that school authorities had repeatedly alerted the Education Department about the building's condition without action being taken.

On the killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar, Lone expressed condolences to their families but cautioned against politicising the incident.