London Court to hold second hearing on Julian Assange on Thursday

MOSCOW, May 30: The second procedural hearing on the case of the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange case will take place in London on Thursday.

Westminster Magistrates Court will resume consultations to decide between two extradition requests: of Sweden over sexual assault charges and of the United States over charges on a cyberattack on a government computer that resulted in a massive leak of classified information.

During the initial hearings on April 12, when Assange communicated with the court room via a video link from the high-security prison Belmarsh where he serves a 50 week sentence for violating his 2012 bail, he refused to surrender to the US extradition request. The UK Metropolitan police arrested Assange on April 11, after Ecuador revoked his asylum in the embassy building in London.

(AGENCIES)