Lokhande appointed Addl Secy in MHA

NEW DELHI, July 2:

CBSE chief Lokhande Prashant Sitaram was on Thursday appointed as an additional secretary in the Union Home Ministry.

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Sitaram, a 2001 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories or AGMUT cadre, was appointed CBSE chairperson last month after the incumbent was shifted out amid the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system row.

He was then already serving as an additional secretary in the home ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, with additional charge of the post of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson until a regular incumbent is appointed, according to order issued by the Personnel Ministry. (PTI)