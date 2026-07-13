Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visits Trimbakeshwar

NASHIK, Jul 12 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the famous Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the 12 revered 'jyotirling' shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, officials said.

Temple office-bearers welcomed Birla upon his arrival at the shrine.

He offered prayers and performed a puja at the temple. Birla prayed for the nation's progress and prosperity, temple officials said.

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Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council president Triveni Tungar, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput and Trimbakeshwar Purohit Sangh president Manoj Thete were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Birla performed a puja at Teerthraj Kushavarta, the sacred tank considered the origin of the Godavari river, the officials added. (PTI)