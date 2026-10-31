Lodha Developers Q2 pre-sales up 10 pc  to Rs 5,037 cr on better home demand

NEW DELHI, Oct 31: Realty firm Lodha Developers' sales bookings rose 10 per cent to Rs 5,037 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on strong housing demand despite global uncertainties.

According to an investors presentation, the company's sales bookings or pre-sales in the first six months of this fiscal rose 7 per cent to Rs 9,670 crore.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers has set a target of Rs 24,000 crore worth sales bookings in the current fiscal, as against Rs 20,530 crore in the preceding 2025-26 financial year.

Lodha Developers, which sells properties under Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

On Friday, the company reported a 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,013.5 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income. Its net profit stood at Rs 789.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 4,584.9 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 3,878.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director of Lodha Developers, said the company has delivered continued strong operating and financial performance in September quarter of 2026-27, building on the momentum that it has sustained since initial public offering in 2021.

He said the PAT (profit after tax) margins were 22.1 per cent.

"Basis the strong performance in H1, we expect to easily exceed our profit guidance for the year," he said.

He highlighted that the company's Bengaluru expansion continues to gather pace, with another successful launch in North Bengaluru during the September quarter.

"The strength of this response reaffirms robust underlying demand for a quality brand like Lodha and helps allay concerns around AI-led disruption impacting segments beyond affordable housing," Abhishek said.

The first pilot project in Delhi-NCR would be launched this festive season.

"We remain concerned about the continuing conflict in the Middle East and are tracking its geopolitical and macro-economic implications carefully. The recent rise in interest rates in India is unlikely to have a direct impact on housing demand for the segments we serve. However, we will be watching the second order impacts," Lodha said.

Lodha Developers has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru.

The company has entered Delhi-NCR market recently. (PTI)