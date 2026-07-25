Locals raise concern over shortage of medical staff in health centres

Excelsior Correspondent

DUDU (UDHAMPUR), July 24: Locals of Dudu and adjoining areas have raised serious concern and outrage over severe shortage of medical staff amid adverse weather conditions in the region's medical centers.

In light of the current harsh weather conditions, they have demanded that the Government and the Health Department should immediately fill all vacant posts of Doctors and medical staff to prevent a public health crisis.

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Former Sarpanch of Dudu, Thakur Hans Raj explained that the weather in Dudu, Kirchi, Pachound, Jakhed, Parla Chapper, and surrounding areas has worsened significantly. "During such inclement weather, access to medical care is vital for the local population. However, due to severe staffing shortages, patients in these far-flung areas are being left stranded without adequate healthcare support," he said.

"Time and again, officials and authorities have made empty promises to send healthcare staff to our remote, far-flung areas. Yet, despite repeated assurances, no staff has been deployed on the ground, leaving our vulnerable communities to suffer," locals said.

In Dudu Seri 2, posts of Doctor and Medical Assistant are lying vacant while in Dudu Kirchi, two posts of Doctor and 4 other staff positions are vacant. Similarly at Pachound, one post of Doctor and one of Other Staff position remain unfilled while at Jakhed and Parla Chapper, Staff position and post of Doctor are lying vacant.

Thakur Hans Raj and other locals have urged the administration to acknowledge the gravity of the situation, and immediately deploy doctors and medical staff-either through fresh appointments or temporary deputation-to Dudu Seri 2, Kirchi, Pachound, Jakhed, and Parla Chapper to ensure immediate relief for the local community.