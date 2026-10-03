Locals protest for repair of Zero Morh Flata Road

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 2: Agitated over the worst condition of Zero Morh Flata Road in Rehambal area, connecting Jammu to Udhampur National Highway, locals held a strong protest against the Public Works Department, PWD (R&B) authorities, here today.

The protesting locals assembled at Flata and raised slogans against the PWD (R&B) as well as the District administration. They were demanding immediate repair and black topping of the road connecting with the National Highway Udhampur.

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The villagers said that the condition of the road is very deplorable and is not in a position to walk on foot as well as ply the vehicle on this road, which requires immediate repair and blacktopping. Even as the higher authority were repeatedly apprised of the bad condition of the road, no action has been taken in this regard, they added.

The locals appealed to the PWD (R&B) and District administration to kindly look into the matter in the public interest and get the road repaired.