Locals protest against unscheduled power cuts

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 20: Agitated over unscheduled power cuts, public held a strong protest demonstration against the Power Development Department, here today.

Reports said that a large number of locals came out on the road and took out a protest rally against PDD authorities. They raised slogans against the PDD authorities and then marched towards Domail Chowk Udhampur, in the form of a procession.

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They alleged that for the last few months, the people of the area are facing a lot of problems such as unscheduled power cuts and low voltage with the result the water supply has also been severely hit.

Alleging that concerned PDD staff causes discrimination and in some areas unnecessary long cuts are imposed, they rued that during these hot summer days, long and unscheduled power curtailment has made life miserable.

The locals and shopkeepers appealed to the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha to intervene into the matter and ensure adequate power supply to the people in Udhampur District.