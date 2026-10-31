Locals demand construction of bridge over Pai Nallah between Kotli, Chamiyara

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 30: Residents of Chamiyara and Kotli areas of Katra Tehsil in Reasi district have urged the Government to immediately construct a bridge over Pai Nallah between Kotli and Chamiyara, highlighting the difficulties faced by thousands of people due to the absence of a proper crossing.

In a statement, social activist, writer and poet Abdul Quddir Kundria said that Pai Nallah, which originates from the sacred surroundings of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, flows between the areas of Chamiyara and Kotli. Nearly 30,000 people reside in these areas and their adjoining villages, including Kotli, Chamiyara, Seri and Sirla. Although roads have been constructed in the area with the support of the Railway authorities and the Government, the absence of a bridge over the nallah continues to cause serious inconvenience to the local population.

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Kundria pointed out that a bridge over Pai Nallah near Noudevyian on the Katra-Reasi National Highway is also in a damaged condition. Nearly half of the structure was damaged during the previous monsoon season. Since a large number of vehicles use this bridge throughout the day and night, its present condition poses a serious threat to public safety, particularly during heavy rainfall. He urged the concerned authorities to undertake its immediate repair or construct a new bridge without further delay.

He further emphasised that constructing a bridge between Chamiyara and Kotli would serve a much larger public purpose beyond providing connectivity to the local population. It would also act as an important alternative route between Katra and Reasi. In case the existing bridge near Noudevyian gets further damaged or the Katra-Reasi National Highway is disrupted due to heavy rains or any other reason, the Chamiyara-Kotli route could provide an alternative passage for vehicles, helping maintain connectivity between the two important towns.