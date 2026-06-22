Local residents repair potholes on Kainthgali-Panchari Road

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 21: In a commendable display of community spirit and civic responsibility, local residents undertook voluntary repair work on the Kainthgali-Panchari road to address the growing problem of potholes and damaged stretches that had been causing inconvenience and safety concerns for commuters.

The initiative was spearheaded by Khajur Singh, Ex-Serviceman and Member of the Akhil Bhartiya Purav Sainik Seva Parishad (ABPSSP), along with Balwan Singh, Social Worker, Pritam Singh, and Jeevan Singh of Upper Meer, Panchari, who mobilized local residents and actively participated in the repair work.

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Through voluntary labour (Shramdaan), the participants filled several potholes using locally available materials, thereby improving the road surface and ensuring safer movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The poor condition of the road has been causing significant hardship not only to local residents but also to tourists visiting the Panchari region. Frequent potholes and damaged stretches have adversely affected vehicular movement, resulting in inconvenience, delays, and safety concerns for visitors travelling to various tourist destinations in the area. Residents expressed concern that the deteriorating road condition could negatively impact tourism and the overall image of the region.

While undertaking the repair work, residents appealed to the concerned authorities to take immediate steps for the comprehensive repair and maintenance of the road. They emphasized that the Kainthgali-Panchari road serves as a vital link for local communities and tourists alike and requires urgent attention to ensure safe, smooth, and efficient transportation.