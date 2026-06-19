LoC villagers protest against deplorable condition of road

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 18: Residents of several villages along the Line of Control (LoC) have expressed grave concern over the deplorable condition of the Gambhir Brahmana-Khankhari road, describing it as a "death trap" and demanding its immediate restoration.

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The six-kilometer road stretch, which serves as a vital lifeline for more than 5,000 souls, has deteriorated to an alarming extent, making daily commuting extremely difficult and posing a serious risk to the lives of commuters, including students, patients and motorists. Villagers alleged that the road has remained neglected for a long time despite repeated appeals to the concerned authorities.

Of the total six-kilometer stretch, nearly 4 kms fall under the Thanamandi Assembly Constituency, while the remaining 2 kms lies in the Rajouri Assembly Constituency. Residents said the poor condition of the road has severely affected transportation, emergency services and overall connectivity in the border area.

Expressing strong resentment, the locals warned that if immediate repair work is not initiated, they will be left with no option but to launch a peaceful protest, including blocking the National Highway, to draw the attention of the authorities.

During protest by the villagers, Tehsildar Manjakote, Mazhar Ali Shah reached there and assured residents that the matter had been taken up with the concerned department and the road restoration work would commence shortly.

AEE PWD, Ajaz Choudhary, who was also present on the occasion, informed the villagers that the work has already been allotted and assured them that execution of the road repair project would begin soon.

The villagers urged the administration and the Public Works Department to honour the assurances given on the spot and ensure the immediate commencement of work so that the hardships being faced by thousands of border residents are addressed without further delay.