LNG Carrier Disha Arrives At Dahej Port After Safe Strait Of Hormuz Transit

Bharuch (Gujarat), Jun 19: The Maltese-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Disha arrived at Dahej Port during the morning hours of Friday, safely anchoring at the Petronet LNG jetty, according to the Bharuch Port Authority.

The vessel's arrival marks a significant milestone as it successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz carrying a cargo of 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG amid the evolving situation in West Asia. (Agencies)