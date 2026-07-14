LML Realty to invest Rs 250 cr to  develop 45-acre industrial park in Haryana

NEW DELHI, July 14: LML Realty is developing a 45-acre industrial park in Haryana at an investment of Rs 250 crore and targeting micro, small and medium enterprises looking for real estate space for light manufacturing.

The industrial park is located in Jhirka Valley, Haryana, and is close to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

"We are investing Rs 250 crore to develop our first industrial park project," LML Realty MD and CEO Yogesh Bhatia told PTI.

He said there is great demand for industrial space with all related amenities.

"Manufacturing growth depends as much on execution-ready infrastructure as it

does on policy support. Through the PADMA Scheme, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) receive meaningful incentives, and our role is to complement those benefits with industrial infrastructure that enables businesses to commence operations quickly and efficiently," he added.

The project has been approved under the Haryana government's PADMA (Promoting Access and Development of MSME Advancement) scheme.

In the park, LML Realty is offering industrial plots, plug-and-play manufacturing units and built-to-suit factory solutions, allowing businesses to either purchase land and develop customised facilities or lease fully operational factories.

Through its construction arm LML Contracts, the company offers end-to-end execution, covering land, factory construction, statutory approvals and utility infrastructure under a single contract, with delivery timelines of around 180 days.

Leasing options start from Rs 25 per sq ft per month.

The development is targeted at industries including engineering and manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles, FMCG, chemicals, warehousing and logistics, research and development facilities, electronics and data centres.

"Our long-term vision extends beyond a single project. Over the next decade, we

aspire to develop 100 industrial parks across India," Bhatia said.

He said the company is looking for land across various states. (PTI)