LK Advani admitted to Delhi hospital with chest infection; condition stable

NEW DELHI, Oct 17:

BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to a hospital with a chest infection, officials said on Saturday.

The 98-year-old BJP stalwart is currently in the ICU at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant in neurology, the hospital said in a statement.

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His condition is stable, and he remains under close medical observation, it said.

According to sources, Advani was admitted to the hospital in Jasola Vihar around 7.30 pm on Friday.

Advani served as the BJP president on multiple occasions and was India's deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004. He played a key role in the party's rise as a major national political force. (PTI)