Livspace posts Rs 247cr loss at EBIDTA level in 2023-24 fiscal

New Delhi, Sept 18: Livspace, a home interiors and renovation company, has posted a loss of Rs 246.74 crore at the EBIDTA level during the last fiscal.

The loss at the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) level stood at Rs 525.37 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.

The company’s revenue grew 21 per cent to Rs 1,185.04 crore during the last fiscal from Rs 981.18 crore in the preceding year, Bengaluru-based Livspace said in a statement on Wednesday.

Livspace currently serves in the Middle East and Singapore, as well as 50-plus metro and non-metro areas in India.

The company has raised around USD 450 million in capital from investors. (PTI)