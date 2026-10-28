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Home / Latest News / Live Streaming Of Case Mentioning In CJI's Court Closed

Live Streaming Of Case Mentioning In CJI's Court Closed

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed live streaming of case mentioning in the court of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. Mentioning in the Supreme Court is a procedural mechanism where lawyers or parties-in-person orally...

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Daily Excelsior
01:12 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Oct 28: The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed live streaming of case mentioning in the court of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

Mentioning in the Supreme Court is a procedural mechanism where lawyers or parties-in-person orally or in writing request the CJI or a bench for an urgent hearing or early listing of a case.

The development follows the CJI expressing displeasure on Tuesday after a lawyer mentioned a matter related to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Agencies)

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