Little Krishnas bring Keralam streets to life as Ashtami Rohini celebrated

KOCHI, Sep 4: From mischievous little Krishnas to colourful Gopikas, Keralam's streets came alive with music, devotion and festivity on Friday as children and families took part in vibrant Shobhayatras marking Ashtami Rohini, a day celebrated as birthday of Lord Krishna.

Organised by Balagokulam outfit in different parts of the state, the processions featured children dressed as Lord Krishna, Radha and Gopikas, walking alongside parents and devotees as traditional percussion performances added rhythm to the celebrations.

Decorated tableaux depicting different episodes from Krishna's life, from his childhood pranks to his divine deeds, added colour to the processions, which drew large crowds along their routes.

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The Shobhayatras, with their striking combination of children, music, tableaux and devotional fervour, have become a prominent feature of Ashtami Rohini celebrations in the state, bringing families and devotees together on the streets.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan and other leaders extended greetings to the people on the occasion.

Also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Sreekrishna Jayanthi, the festival is celebrated on the eighth lunar day (Ashtami Tithi) under the Rohini star (Rohini Nakshatra).

Satheesan shared a picture of infant Krishna on Facebook and extended his greetings to the people.

State Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said the festival carried a message of love and peace and extended his heartfelt greetings.

Higher Education Minister Roji M John said Krishna, who was born in prison during the reign of his maternal uncle Kamsa and is revered by the people of Ambadi, symbolised the triumph of dharma over adharma.

Every Ashtami Rohini reminds people of Lord Krishna, who appeared as the light of dharma, dispelling the darkness of adharma, he said.

Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said Ashtami Rohini was a reminder that the light of dharma must fill human hearts whenever the darkness of adharma spreads.

"Krishna is not merely a divine concept in Kerala's cultural consciousness," he said, pointing to the varied portrayals of Krishna in the works of great poets, including Poonthanam and Vallathol.

Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan hoped the festival would convey the message of a society filled with love, happiness and equality.

The messages conveyed through the concept of Lord Krishna were timeless and people should draw courage to face challenges, a sense of duty and confidence to stand for what is good, he said.

Krishna Jayanthi should inspire people to stand against injustice and adharma, extend support to those suffering and strengthen love and brotherhood among people, Vijayan said.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Lord Krishna's teachings on dharma, courage and justice should continue to guide and inspire people.

"May this Janmashtami bring peace, happiness and prosperity to every family," he said.

Special pujas were held at Krishna temples across Kerala, including the Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple, which witnessed a heavy rush of devotees.

At the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, hundreds of people took part in the Ashtami Rohini Sadya, a community feast held to mark the occasion. (PTI)