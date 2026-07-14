Litigant can’t capitalise on own default: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a Civil First Appeal challenging a decree for recovery of Rs 1.50 lakh, holding that litigants cannot be permitted to capitalise on their own failure to comply with an opportunity granted by a court.

Justice Shahzad Azeem upheld the July 25, 2011 judgment of the District Judge, Budgam, whereby a summary suit filed by Abdul Gani Bhat against Abdul Gani Ganie and another was decreed under Order XXXVII of the Code of Civil Procedure.

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The dispute arose from a fruit business transaction dating back to 2004. The respondent claimed that he had paid Rs 1.50 lakh to the first appellant for the supply of fruits during the 2004-05 season. A notarised agreement and Demand Promissory Note, commonly known as a Hundi, were executed between the parties, while the second appellant stood as guarantor for repayment in case the fruit supply was not made.

After the alleged failure to supply the fruits or return the money, the respondent instituted a summary recovery suit based on the written agreement and Hundi. The appellants sought leave to defend the suit and subsequently applied for permission to amend their application.

The trial court allowed the amendment on March 17, 2010 and directed the appellants to file a fresh application incorporating the proposed changes within 15 days. However, they failed to file the amended application within the stipulated period. The trial court thereafter examined whether the claim fell within the scope of Order XXXVII CPC and, upon finding that it was based on a written agreement and Hundi, decreed the suit.

Before the High Court, the appellants contended that leave to defend had been granted and that a written statement had been filed, but its amendment could not be pursued due to a medical emergency. They also alleged non-compliance with the procedural requirements governing summary suits.

Appearing for the appellants, Advocate Saqib Amin Parray argued that the trial court should have considered the original, unamended application for leave to defend. No one appeared on behalf of the respondent.

Rejecting the challenge, the High Court observed that the appeal was founded on vague and omnibus grounds without specifying the precise violation of Order XXXVII CPC. The court said that procedural provisions require substantial compliance and not a rigid or pedantic adherence to form.

The court noted that the plaint had expressly described the case as a suit under Order XXXVII CPC and clearly disclosed that the recovery claim was based on a written agreement and Hundi for a liquidated amount.

Justice Azeem further held that once an amendment is permitted and the party is directed to file an amended pleading, the earlier unamended pleading loses its efficacy for adjudication. Permitting reliance on the old pleading would defeat the very purpose of allowing the amendment.

The High Court also recorded that the appellants had made factually incorrect statements in the memorandum of appeal by claiming that leave to defend had been granted and a written statement filed. The court termed this suppression and misrepresentation of material facts and observed that the contentions were liable to be rejected on this ground alone.

"The appellants cannot be allowed to capitalise on their own default," the court observed while finding no procedural illegality, perversity or contravention of Order XXXVII CPC in the trial court's decision. Consequently, the appeal was dismissed and the recovery decree passed by the District Judge, Budgam, was affirmed.