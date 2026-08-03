Literature and scholarship illuminate human spirit and connect different eras: LG

Attends launch of Dr AH Shah’s book “Sharda to Sansad”

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended the launch of a book "Sharda to Sansad" authored by Dr. A.H. Shah. The Lieutenant Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Shah for his scholarly contribution. The Lieutenant Governor described the book as not merely a chronicle of history but as a meaningful dialogue between heritage and hope, between the wisdom of the past and the democratic aspirations of the present.

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In his address on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the historical background of the Pahari community, their glorious culture, and their resilience in preserving traditions across centuries. He emphasized that the book offers a fresh perspective on the continuity of the ancient civilization of Sharda Peeth and the vitality of modern India's democratic institutions.

"Books related to history, civilization, and culture often serve as bridges between generations. Through "Sharda to Sansad", Dr. Shah has built such a bridge, reminding us that history and culture never truly pass away. They remain alive within us," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted how literature and scholarship illuminate the human spirit and connect different eras. He drew a powerful parallel between Sharda Peeth, the ancient seat of learning, and Parliament, the symbol of collective consciousness in modern India.

"If Sharda nurtured the wisdom of society, Parliament has worked to fulfil the aspirations of the nation," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed the historic transformation brought about under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the abrogation of Article 370, which connected Jammu Kashmir's aspirations with those of the nation. He noted that the empowerment of the Pahari community, along with other marginalized groups, marked a turning point in India's democratic journey.

"Future generations will remember this transformation well," he said.

Reflecting on India's civilizational legacy, the Lieutenant Governor said that India's strength has always lain in its intellectual confidence, its courage to ask questions, and its culture of dialogue. He recalled centres of learning such as Nalanda, Takshashila, and Vikramshila, which once illuminated the world, and emphasized that while buildings may be destroyed, the pursuit of knowledge in Indian civilization is eternal.

The Lieutenant Governor praised the Pahari community for preserving its language, folklore, folk music, and traditions with dignity and patience. he noted that their oral literature and rich traditions are powerful expressions of courage, harmony, and human values.

"The journey from Sharda to Sansad is not merely the journey of a community but it is the journey of India itself. It is the journey of a civilization that carried its ancient knowledge tradition into the institutions of democracy while keeping its faith in both equally intact. I believe culture is a living force. Every generation inherits cultural heritage as a bequest and passes it on to the next generation with its own distinct identity, and this is the foundation of a strong and vibrant democracy," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also urged the scholars, teachers, artists, and citizens to invest in preserving India's civilizational heritage.

"There are villages whose stories remain unwritten, dialects whose grammar is yet to be studied, and folk songs that have not been recorded. Each of these efforts will enrich our national archive," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasized the importance of inspiring the younger generation to innovate while staying rooted in tradition.

"Continuity and change together have preserved the human aspiration for dignity, knowledge, and peaceful coexistence. I hope this book will encourage dialogue, inspire new research, and deepen respect for India's rich cultural fabric," he observed.

Responding to the issues raised by the Chairman of J&K Pahari Welfare Society, the Lieutenant Governor stated that even after the implementation of the law, certain elements are deliberately causing trouble. He assured that a robust mechanism will be put in place to relieve people from this distress.

Zafar Iqbal Manhas, Chairman, J&K Pahari Welfare Society; Dr. AH Shah, author; Khush Dev Maini, Dr Jahangir Danish, and other prominent literary personalities, and members of various Pahari organisations attended the book launch ceremony.

Dr Sajjad Shafi, Member of Legislative Assembly from Uri; Safina Baig, former DDC Chairperson, Baramulla; Rajiv Pandey, DIG CKR; Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Harvinder Kour, Secretary JKAACL and senior officials were also present.