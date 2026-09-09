Literacy must go beyond the ability to read and write: Jayant Chaudhary

NEW DELHI, Sep 8 : Literacy must go beyond the ability to read and write and should encompass comprehension, application of knowledge, financial literacy and digital literacy, Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

The minister emphasised the need to reimagine literacy and education as instruments of empowerment, creativity, dignity and active citizenship.

"Literacy must go beyond the ability to read and write and should encompass comprehension, application of knowledge, financial literacy and digital literacy. Education must ultimately contribute to sustainable development, economic well-being and the creation of active and responsible citizens," he said at the national-level celebration of International Literacy Day here.

Advertisement

Chaudhary stressed upon on the importance of nurturing curiosity, critical thinking and creativity among learners, noting that education should equip young people not only with knowledge but also with the confidence and ability to apply it meaningfully in a rapidly changing world.

He called upon students, educators and citizens to think differently, question the status quo and contribute creatively towards building a new India.

The Ministry of Education is organising Literacy Fortnight from September 1-14, across the country with a host of activities including workshops, seminars, gram panchayat-level programmes, rallies, nukkad nataks, registration drives, social media campaigns and other outreach initiatives. (PTI)