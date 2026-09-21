'Litany Of Lies': Lone Attacks National Conference Govt Over Recruitment Record

Srinagar, Sep 21: Peoples' Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone on Monday criticised the National Conference (NC) government in Jammu and Kashmir over its recruitment record, alleging that only 899 new jobs had been created in nearly two years against its promise of one lakh.

Citing data tabled in the Legislative Assembly in response to his question on government recruitment, Lone described the ruling party's election manifesto as a "litany of lies".

"In response to my question in the assembly pertaining to recruitment, the data brings out some ugly truths about the false promises made by the NC government in their election manifesto. The NC manifesto is a litany of lies," he said in a post on X.

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Lone said the NC had promised in its election manifesto to create one lakh new jobs, but "till date they have created 899 jobs".

"It means that at current rate it will take them 222.46 years to create 1,00,000 jobs. What a joke. The bigger joke is on those people who bought this lie," he added.

Referring to the manifesto's promise to fill all vacancies in government departments within 180 days, Lone said only 7,580 vacancies had been filled in the past two years.

"As on date, 40,672 posts remain vacant. Data shows that 24,427 non-gazetted posts, 3,318 gazetted posts, and 12,927 multi-tasking staff positions are still unfilled. At this pace, it will take more than a decade to fill up these 40,672 posts," he said.

Lone also alleged that the NC government had failed to fulfil its promise to waive application fees for government jobs.

"In response to a question submitted by me a year back, it turned out the same government had collected crores in application fees," he said.