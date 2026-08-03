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Lisha Das finishes sixth

GLASGOW, Aug 2: Teenage para-cyclist Lisha Das finished sixth and last in the women's C4-C5 1000m time trial final, ending her impressive run and marking the conclusion of India's campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. Das ended...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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GLASGOW, Aug 2: Teenage para-cyclist Lisha Das finished sixth and last in the women's C4-C5 1000m time trial final, ending her impressive run and marking the conclusion of India's campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Das ended in sixth position, clocking a time of 1:34.410.

The 16-year-old athlete from Tejpur, Assam, who is the youngest member of the Indian contingent in these games, had her task cut out while competing in the C4-C5 classification.

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Despite giving her best in a difficult setting, she struggled to match the pace set by the world's top riders in the time trial, leaving her out of contention for a podium finish.

As Lisha crossed the finish line to complete her event, it also brought the curtain down on India's fortnight of intense campaign in the Scottish capital. (PTI)

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