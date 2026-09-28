Jammu, Sep 28: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Monday ordered a complete prohibition on the sale, possession and consumption of liquor within a radius of 500 metres of the Shree Sarthal Devi Mata Shrine in Sarthal area of the district.

Kishtwar District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Sharma issued the ban order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing the religious, cultural and spiritual significance of the shrine and the need to preserve its sanctity and maintain peace and public order in the area, an official said.

Quoting the order, the official said the prohibition applies to all types of liquor and is binding on wine shop owners, vendors, dhaba owners, hotel and restaurant operators, licence holders and members of the general public.

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The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain operative for two months from September 28, unless withdrawn, modified or extended earlier, the official said.

He said the Kishtwar senior superintendent of police, excise taxation officer and tehsildar have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order.

"Any person violating the order may face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides any other applicable provisions of law," the order said.