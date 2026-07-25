Limitation must be decided before merits in revenue cases: HC

‘Ignoring delay, necessary parties is jurisdictional error’

Upholds FCR’s order restoring 1959 mutation

Excelsior Correspondent

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JAMMU, July 24: In a judgment having far-reaching ramifications for revenue litigation, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that the question of limitation is not a mere procedural formality but goes to the very root of the maintainability of proceedings, and where a challenge to a mutation or revenue order is ex facie delayed, the competent authority is duty-bound to first determine the issue of limitation before embarking upon the merits of the controversy.

Failure to do so, the High Court ruled, constitutes a material irregularity amounting to a jurisdictional error, warranting interference in exercise of revisional jurisdiction. Moreover, the High Court held that no adjudication affecting vested civil rights can be undertaken without impleading and hearing persons whose rights are likely to be prejudiced, observing that such persons are necessary parties and that passing orders behind their back renders the proceedings legally unsustainable.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal laid down these principles while dismissing a writ petition filed by Mohd Yaqoob and upholding the order dated February 27, 2023 passed by the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K, who had set aside the order of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu dated May 21, 1991 and restored Mutation No. 39 dated March 10, 1959 relating to land measuring 48 kanals and three marlas at Channi Kamala, Jammu.

The dispute centred on ownership rights over the land after abolition of big landed estates. The petitioner claimed succession through an occupancy tenant and questioned the legality of Mutation No. 39 of 1959, alleging that it suffered from legal and factual infirmities. While the Additional Deputy Commissioner had set aside the mutation in 1991, the Financial Commissioner reversed that decision in revision, leading to the writ petition before the High Court.

Before examining the controversy, the High Court clarified that although the petition had been filed under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution, the challenge was essentially directed against a revisional order and would therefore be examined within the well-settled parameters governing supervisory jurisdiction under Article 227.

The High Court also formulated five specific questions for determination concerning limitation, condonation of delay, necessary parties, revisional jurisdiction and the scope of interference under Article 227.

Answering the first question, Justice Nargal held that once the record itself disclosed that Mutation No. 39 of 1959 had been challenged after more than three decades, it was incumbent upon the Additional Deputy Commissioner to first determine whether such a belated appeal deserved to be entertained.

The High Court observed that the question of limitation is a mandate to the forum and not merely a procedural requirement. Relying upon the Supreme Court judgment in Union of India Versus British India Corporation Ltd, the High Court held that limitation must be considered even if it is not specifically raised by the parties. Since the Additional Deputy Commissioner proceeded directly to decide the appeal on merits without adjudicating the foundational issue of limitation, the omission constituted a material irregularity and jurisdictional error rightly corrected by the Financial Commissioner, the High Court added.

On the issue of delay in filing the revision petition before the Financial Commissioner, the High Court held that it is not the length of delay but the acceptability of the explanation which constitutes the determinative criterion. The High Court observed that respondent had satisfactorily explained that the purchasers were never parties before the Additional Deputy Commissioner and acquired knowledge of the 1991 order only when revenue extracts were declined. The Financial Commissioner, therefore, committed no illegality in condoning the delay.

The High Court further held that purchasers claiming rights through registered sale deeds were necessary parties to the proceedings before the Additional Deputy Commissioner as the order directly affected their vested civil rights. Since they had neither been impleaded nor afforded an opportunity of hearing, they had been condemned unheard, violating the settled principles of natural justice.

The High Court reiterated that notice and reasonable opportunity of hearing are indispensable whenever civil consequences follow from an administrative or quasi-judicial decision. Rejecting the contention that the Financial Commissioner had exceeded the scope of revisional jurisdiction, the High Court held that revisional powers are intended to correct jurisdictional errors, material irregularities and illegal exercise of jurisdiction.

"The Financial Commissioner had not merely substituted his own view on facts but had corrected foundational legal defects committed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner in deciding the appeal without first addressing limitation and without hearing necessary parties", the High Court said.

Declining interference under Article 227, Justice Nargal held that supervisory jurisdiction is supervisory and not appellate, and can be exercised only where the impugned order suffers from jurisdictional error, patent perversity, manifest illegality or gross failure of justice. Finding none of these infirmities in the Financial Commissioner's order, the High Court dismissed the writ petition and upheld the revisional order.