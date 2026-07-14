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Home / Latest News / Lightning Strike Kills Over 50 Livestock In J&K's Poonch

Lightning Strike Kills Over 50 Livestock In J&K's Poonch

JAMMU, Jul 14:  More than 50 domestic animals were killed after a lightning strike hit the upper reaches of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Tuesday, officials said. The lightning struck a herd of livestock owned by Shokat...

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Daily Excelsior
04:37 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jul 14:  More than 50 domestic animals were killed after a lightning strike hit the upper reaches of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Tuesday, officials said.

The lightning struck a herd of livestock owned by Shokat Hussain at Ranjati Dhok, resulting in the death of 50 sheep and goats, one buffalo, and one cow, the officials said.

Hussain, a resident of Dhandi Dhara, escaped unhurt in the incident, they said.

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In another incident, the officials said an ox belonging to Lal Hussain, a resident of Degwar-Maldyana, was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire along the border fence in Haveli tehsil on Tuesday morning. (Agencies)

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