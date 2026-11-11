Light Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir, More Precipitation Forecast

Srinagar, Nov 11: Light snowfall was reported in the higher reaches of Kashmir, and Ladakh while light rain lashed some plains on Wednesday, as the Meteorological Centre Srinagar forecast more widespread precipitation over Jammu and Kashmir during the next two days.

MeT said the light snowfall was reported in Bandipora, Sonamarg, Kangdori in Gulmarg, Gumri, Minamarg and Drass.

The MeT Centre has forecast light to moderate rain in plains and light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches at many places on November 12 and 13, with moderate to heavy snowfall likely over higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora.

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The MeT Centre has also forecast a significant fall of 6-8 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures during November 12 and 13. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are possible at a few places during the period

In view of the forecast and the possibility of road closures and disruption of connectivity in far-flung areas, the Bandipora district administration has issued a weather advisory for tourists, travellers, examination aspirants and the general public.

The administration has temporarily declared the Gurez out of bounds for tourists and advised those currently staying there to plan their departure immediately in consultation with the District Control Room.