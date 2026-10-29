Light Rain, Thunder, Hailstorm, Gusty Winds Likely In J&K From Tonight: MeT

Srinagar, Oct 29: Weather department on Wednesday forecast brief spell of light rain, thunder, hailstorm and gusty winds in Jammu and Kashmir from late tonight.

An Official of MeT said that as per forecast issued by MET Centre Srinagar, a copy of which lies with GNS, there is possibility of brief spell of light rain/thunder/hailstorm/gusty winds with light snow over higher reaches at scattered places towards 29th late night/30th early morning/morning hours followed by another brief spell towards 30th afternoon.

On 31st October, weather is expected to remain generally dry.

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From 1st to 3rd November, weather will remain partly cloudy with brief spell towards 1st late afternoon/evening at few places.

From 4th to 7th November, generally dry weather is expected with brief spell of light rain/light snow over higher reaches at isolated places towards 5th late afternoon/evening hours.

Overall, nothing significant till 7th November, MeT said.

In its advisory, MET Centre has advised farmers to continue harvesting and other farm operations.(GNS)