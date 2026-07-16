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Home / Latest News / Life Is Precious; Monitor Sonam Wangchuk's Health: Delhi HC Tells Authorities

Life Is Precious; Monitor Sonam Wangchuk's Health: Delhi HC Tells Authorities

NEW DELHI, Jul 16: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to monitor on a daily basis the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar here, and extend medical aid if needed....

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Daily Excelsior
11:38 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Jul 16: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to monitor on a daily basis the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar here, and extend medical aid if needed.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asserted that life was precious and said Wangchuk's condition should be regularly checked by government doctors.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre as well as the Delhi government, submitted that life of every individual was precious and there was no objection to undertaking Wangchuk's regular medical checkup. (Agencies)

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