Lieutenant Governor’s Greetings On Teachers’ Day

Srinagar, Sept 4: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, extended his heartiest greetings to the teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, which is being celebrated on September 05.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said, “Heartiest greetings and best wishes to the teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. I offer my humble tributes to the great educationist, philosopher, and former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Ji, on his Janm-Jayanti. His exemplary life and visionary work continue to be a guiding light for generations to come.

Teachers' Day provides an auspicious occasion to express our profound gratitude for the continuous commitment of educators to human advancement.

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Teachers are true nation-builders and changemakers. By sparking curiosity and breaking down barriers, they shape young minds and help students grow into creative and compassionate leaders.

I urge teachers to celebrate every student’s unique quality and make their classrooms engaging and interactive spaces. On this day, let us strengthen our resolve to provide quality education for all and work together to build a Developed India by 2047.