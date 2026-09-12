Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma Reviews Counter-Terror Grid, Security Situation In South Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Sep 12: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Saturday reviewed the counter-terror grid and prevailing security situation in South Kashmir.

The Army commander emphasised adaptability, precision, sustained vigilance and synergy -- the key enablers for successful and intelligence-driven operations and rapid response to any emerging challenges.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, reviewed the counter terrorism grid in #SouthKashmir, where he was briefed on the prevailing security scenario and operational preparedness," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.