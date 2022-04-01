Lieper Publication unveils the cover of Asha Ponnachan’s second book

After the resounding success of her first book, Asha signed a second book with Lieper Publication. Her first book, a collection of poems titled, ‘The Moon At My Window’ was launched worldwide on 8th March and became a bestseller. On the heels of this achievement, Lieper Publication obtained a new book deal with Asha.

The cover of Asha’s second book titled, ‘Lost In This Direction’, was launched on social media today to the delight of a growing readership. This book contains poetry that talks about social justice issues among other topics.

“I am still trying to grasp the enormity of all that is happening, from publishing the first book to its bestseller status. The fact that my second book is on its way to the world seems almost surreal”, says Asha elated with the whole experience.

“We were thrilled to work with Asha on her first book. Her vast collection of works includes so many gems that we simply had to release a second book. The success of the first book speaks for Asha’s ability to connect with the reader and we know this second one will draw even more readers”, Faheem, CEO, Lieper Publication.

A true storyteller possessing the skill to connect with readers on a deeply emotional level, Asha seems to have captured the hearts of many in literary circles. Congratulating the author and publisher on what promises to be yet another bestseller, we look forward to Asha’s second book.