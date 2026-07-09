LICO Materials partners with Ather  Energy for EV battery recycling

NEW DELHI, July 9: Battery recycling firm LICO Materials on Thursday said it has partnered with electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy for recycling end-of-life lithium-ion batteries.

Under the partnership, the companies will work together and establish a system for battery collection and critical material recovery. End-of-life batteries from Ather's fleet will be recycled at LICO's processing facility in Karnataka, the company said in a statement.

Materials recovered from these batteries will be reintroduced into the battery supply chain available to cell manufacturers, and OEMs building the next generation of electric vehicles, it added.

Through this partnership, LICO Materials and Ather are establishing a pathway for battery collection, recycling and material recovery, helping create a circular supply chain for critical materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and copper, the company said.

Commenting on the significance of the partnership, LICO Materials CEO Gaurav Dolwani said,"India is building one of the world's largest EV fleets and it is doing without domestic reserves of the minerals that power it. That is a structural vulnerability, and battery circularity is the only answer."

He further said,"This partnership means those batteries can be recycled and recovered minerals can be fed into the battery supply chain. We believe this is how India can reduce its dependence on imported critical materials." (PTI)