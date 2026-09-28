LIC pensioners hold educative class on Group Mediclaim Policy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: The Insurance Pensioners Association (IPA), Jammu & Kashmir, comprising pensioners of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), organized an educative class on "Group Mediclaim Policy" at Jammu today.

Around 50 LIC pensioners participated in the programme, which was organized under the leadership of Romesh Chand, general secretary, Neelam Sharma, vice president; Chaitanya Sharma, joint secretary; Ashok Birpuri, treasurer, Ajay Gupta and other office-bearers of the association.

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Three informative lectures were delivered on various aspects of the Group Mediclaim Policy. The first lecture was delivered by Raj Kumar, treasurer, NZIEA Srinagar division, followed by Chaitanya Sharma and Pawan Gupta, Divisional secretary, NZIEA.

The speakers explained important provisions of the Group Mediclaim Policy and addressed issues of particular relevance to retired LIC employees. The programme also emphasized the importance of preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyle practices and mental well-being during retirement.

The organizers stated that retirement marks the beginning of an important new chapter in life and that such programmes are intended to provide pensioners with useful medical information, awareness about available healthcare benefits and an opportunity to interact and share their concerns.

A detailed question-and-answer session was also held after the lectures. Participants raised several queries relating to the mediclaim policy and healthcare issues, which were satisfactorily addressed by the speakers.

During the programme, newly retired pensioners Desh Bandhu Khajuria, Manorama Vaid, Ashwani Tikoo and Ritu Kalia were honoured.

Those who also spoke on the occasion included Raj Kumar Verma, Madan Lal, Nagarmal, Harmesh Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shreshtha Sharma, Ritu Kalia, Manorama Vaid, Arvinder Kour and others.