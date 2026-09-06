LIC honours BSF personnel at Suchetgarh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) organised a special programme at Suchetgarh to honour officers and jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) for their dedication and service to the nation, marking the completion of 70 years of LIC.

A LIC team led by State Head Nidhey Gupta and Manager (Sales) R K Nagar, along with the Branch Manager of R S Pura Branch, Manager CLIA, Development Officers and LIC Associates, visited Suchetgarh and felicitated BSF personnel.

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Speaking on the occasion, Nidhey Gupta appreciated the courage, discipline and commitment of the BSF personnel who continue to guard the nation's borders while working in challenging conditions.

He said LIC had completed 70 years of serving the financial security needs of millions of Indians, while the BSF had been serving the country by protecting its borders.

He said both organisations, in their respective fields, were committed to nation-building and public service.

R K Nagar also expressed gratitude to the BSF officers and jawans, saying their dedication and sacrifices were an inspiration for citizens.

The LIC team felicitated the BSF personnel as a mark of respect for their contribution towards the security and integrity of the country.

The programme reflected the spirit of "Nation First", highlighting LIC's seven decades of service and the BSF's commitment to safeguarding the nation.

Sanjeev Gupta, Gurdev Lal, Ajit Kumar, Daleep Kumar, Jasbir Singh and Vishav were also present on the occasion.