LIC employees hold protest over further disinvestment of 2.5% equity

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: To oppose over further disinvestment of 2.5% equity, LIC employees held a massive protest demonstration, here today.

The protest was held under the banner of Northern Zone Insurance Employees’ Association Srinagar Division affiliated to Northern Zone Insurance Employees’ Association on the call of All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA).

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Speaking on the occasion at D O Cell Jammu, Comrade Pawan Gupta- Divisional Secretary of the Association strongly condemned the Government of India’s decision to further dilute its stake in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through the Offer for Sale (OFS).

The offer comprises a base sale of 2.5 per cent of LIC’s paid-up equity with an additional greenshoe option of 4 per cent, taking the potential disinvestment to 6.5 per cent.

This follows the earlier dilution of 3.5% through LIC’s IPO in May 2022 and represents a continuing retreat of the Government from its commitment to strengthen the public sector.

During the current financial year alone, it has already realised over Rs 21,000 crore by offloading shares in seven public sector undertakings.

This is nothing short of selling the nation’s family silver to cover up the failures of its economic policies.

The employees reiterated that LIC belongs to the people of India, not to the stock market.

They called upon the Government to immediately withdraw the proposed OFS and abandon its policy of piecemeal privatisation of public assets.

Among others who were present during the protest included, Rajesh Gupta, Rajesh Kumar-Joint secretaries, Dinesh Kumar Sharma- vice president, Raj Kumar-treasurer, Harkesh Singh, Priya Sharma-women convener, Dharminder Kumar, Shuma Jamwal, Shunali Gupta, Neeraj Bhagat.

Meanwhile in valley the protest was held by Syed Aadil Imam-president, Ajaz-Jt. Secretary, Amarjeet-vice president, Rohulla Fyaz- treasurer, My Koul, Gulshan Singh.

The demonstration was led by Vijay Verma and Mohan Lal at Kathua by Sat Paul at Samba by Jagdish and Rajesh at R S Pura, by Anjesh, Hemraj at Udhampur, by Anmol at Doda, by Raj Kumar at Poonch, by Khaliq at Rajouri, R P Singh, Karan Kumar, Kishore Lal and others.