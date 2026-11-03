LIC employees hold protest against proposed sale of IDBI stake

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Employees of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), under the banner of the Northern Zone Insurance Employees’ Association (NZIEA), Srinagar Division today held massive demonstrations outside LIC offices across Jammu and Kashmir in solidarity with the two-day nationwide strike by IDBI Bank employees and officers against the proposed privatisation of the bank.

The demonstrations were organised in response to the nationwide call given by the All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) to oppose the Government of India’s decision to sell its and LIC’s combined 60.72 per cent equity stake in IDBI Bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings.

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Addressing the demonstrators at D.O. Cell, Jammu, Comrade Pawan Gupta, Divisional Secretary of the Association, said LIC employees unequivocally condemned the proposed sale and extended their full support to the struggle of IDBI Bank employees and officers.

He said, “The AIIEA firmly believed that the move was another step towards allowing foreign capital to gain control over India’s financial sector and domestic savings, which could adversely affect the country’s political and economic sovereignty in the long run.”

Gupta also expressed concern over the implications of the proposed sale for LIC’s investments in IDBI Bank.

The AIIEA reiterated its opposition to the privatisation of public sector undertakings, asserting that the financial sector was a vital component of the national economy and that increasing foreign control over it could harm India’s national interests.

Those who addressed the gathering included Comrade Rajesh Gupta and Rajesh Kumar, Joint Secretaries; Raj Kumar, Treasurer; Mohan Lal, Priya Sharma, Sushma Jamwal, Shunali Gupta, R.P. Singh, Karan Kumar and others.

In Srinagar, the demonstration was led by Comrade Syed Aadil Imam, President of NZIEA, Srinagar Division, along with Amarjeet Singh, Ajaz Ahmad Dar, Gulshan Singh, Rohula Fayaz, M.Y. Koul and others.

Similar programmes were organised across the region at Samba by Kuldeep Singh; R.S. Pura by Jagdish and Rajesh Sapolia; Udhampur by Anjesh Sharma and Hem Raj; Rajouri by Khaliq Hussain; Doda by Anmol Sharma; Poonch by Raj Kumar; and Kathua by Vijay Verma and Mohan Lal.