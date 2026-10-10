LIC Doda Branch gets world class makeover

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Oct 9: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has taken another significant step towards enhancing the experience of its field force and policyholders with the modernization of its Doda Branch.

The newly modernized branch, equipped with world-class furniture, contemporary amenities and state-of-the-art technology, was formally inaugurated by N.S Raghav, Zonal Manager, LIC Northern Zone, in the presence of Nidhey Gupta, Senior Divisional Manager, Srinagar Division; Sanjiv Gupta, Marketing Manager; R.K Nagar, Virendra Sharma and Sanjeev Virdi, Branch Head, Doda.

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The revamped branch provides a modern, comfortable and technology-enabled working environment for LIC employees and field force, while creating a more welcoming and convenient experience for policyholders.

Speaking on the occasion, N.S Raghav, Zonal Manager, said that LIC is committed to provide its field force with a modern and efficient working environment and, above all, ensuring that its policyholders receive world-class service, comfort and technology-enabled facilities.