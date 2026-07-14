Liberty has to be protected, inequality needs to be confronted: CJI Surya Kant

NEW DELHI, Jul 14: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday said that inequalities persist despite formal equality and institutions strive to retain public trust in an age of impatience, emphasising the need for confronting inequality and protecting liberty.

Speaking at a ceremony for the launch of a book titled "The Voice of Justice: Justice Gavai Speaks" written by former CJI B R Gavai, Justice Kant said while fundamental rights give the citizen protection against arbitrary power, the directive principles give the republic its direction towards a more just social order.

"This balance, between individual freedom and social transformation, is one of the recurring concerns of his constitutional thought," he said. (Agencies)