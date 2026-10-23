LGs, Administrators Of All Union Territories Delegated Powers To Discharge Function Under National Dental Commission Act, 2023

New Delhi, Oct 23: President Droupadi Murmu has delegated powers to the Lieutenant Governors and administrators of all the Union Territories to exercise powers and discharge the functions of the National Dental Commission Act, 2023 within their respective territories.

Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement through a notification regarding delegation of powers to discharge of function under the National Dental Commission Act, 2023 to the LGs and administrators of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Lakshadweep.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of article 239 of the Constitution, the President hereby directs that the administrator (whether known as Lieutenant Governor or the administrator) of the Union territories of National Capital Territory of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Lakshadweep shall, subject to the control of the President and until further orders, exercise powers and discharge the functions of the State Government under sections 29, 48 and 56 of the National Dental Commission Act, 2023 (21 of 2023) within their respective Union territory," reads the order.

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The National Dental Commission Act, 2023 ( 21 of 2023) regulates the profession of dentistry in the country, to provide for quality

and affordable dental education, to make accessible high-quality oral healthcare services across the country.

The Act received Presidential assent on August 11, 2023, and officially came into force on February 29, 2024.

Soon after the Parliament passed the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare called it significant step towards enhancing healthcare quality and aligning dental education with global standards.

This landmark legislation underscores the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of dental care for its citizens.

The National Dental Commission Act 2023 introduced a groundbreaking regulatory framework by establishing the National Dental Commission (NDC), which replaced the existing Dental Council of India (DCI) and repealed the Dentists Bill, 1948.

The Act envisions a complete overhaul of the dental education and profession landscape to bring it on par with international benchmarks.

Key features of the Act include constitution of the National Dental Commission and State Dental Councils, three autonomous boards; fixed tenure for the Chairperson, Members, and Secretary of the commission, with no possibility of reappointment; industry collaboration and technological innovation; online National Register and Dental Advisory Council; and merit-based selection process.

It also facilitates joint sittings with relevant statutory bodies, including the National Medical Commission, Pharmacy Council of India, Indian Nursing Council, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, National Commission for Homeopathy, and National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions.

The act also empowers the Commission to frame guidelines for fee determination for fifty per cent of seats in private dental colleges and deemed Universities.

The act is poised to usher in vital regulatory reforms in the dental education sector. It champions transparency, accountability, and professionalism to safeguard the interests of the public.

By promoting affordable oral healthcare availability and boosting the employability of Indian dental professionals globally, the commission is set to enhance both domestic and international dental care standards. (Agencies)