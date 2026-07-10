LEH/JAMMU, July 10: Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday inaugurated the first EV charging stations in the Union territory and described the initiative as a major step towards the Union territory's goal of becoming carbon neutral.

He also urged people to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) for a cleaner and sustainable future.

The five charging stations have been set up at the main bus stand in Leh, Tia Rong, Solar Colony, Chuchot Shamma and Khaltsi. A sixth charging station near Magnetic Hill in Leh is in the final stages of completion, officials said.

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The network of stations aims to promote electric mobility by providing convenient charging infrastructure for residents and tourists travelling across the high-altitude region, they said.

"Each charging station is equipped with two fast-charging guns capable of charging electric vehicles up to 80 per cent within 30 minutes to one hour. The facilities also feature advanced fire safety measures and emergency shutdown systems," they added.

Speaking at the inauguration, Saxena termed the launch of the charging stations a historic milestone in Ladakh's transition towards clean energy and sustainable transportation.

He said the initiative was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making Ladakh a carbon-neutral region through greater use of clean energy while preserving its fragile Himalayan ecosystem and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

"The inauguration of these EV charging stations reflects our unwavering commitment to clean energy, sustainable mobility and environmentally responsible development. Ladakh's fragile ecology demands that we adopt technologies that minimise pollution and reduce carbon emissions," the LG said.

Appealing to the people of Ladakh to embrace electric mobility, Saxena urged citizens to gradually replace conventional petrol and diesel vehicles with electric vehicles, saying such a transition would help reduce pollution and protect the Union territory's unique ecological heritage.