LG VK Saxena Declares Ladakh India’s First 100% Organic Union Territory

Leh, Oct 25: In a historic milestone for sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has declared the Union Territory of Ladakh India’s first 100% Organic Union Territory, recognising its farmers' dedication and the Administration’s sustained efforts to promote chemical-free farming.

The achievement marks a significant step towards protecting Ladakh’s fragile Himalayan ecosystem, improving soil and water health, enhancing farmers’ incomes and ensuring a healthier future for generations to come. Building on its traditional farming practices and unique agro-ecological conditions, Ladakh is positioning itself as a model for sustainable high-altitude agriculture.

The development also reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting natural farming, environmental conservation, improving soil health and climate-resilient agriculture.

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Congratulating the farmers and all stakeholders, the Lieutenant Governor said, “This is a moment of immense pride for Ladakh and the entire nation. Our farmers have demonstrated that environmentally responsible agriculture can flourish even in the most challenging geographical conditions. Becoming a fully organic Union Territory is not merely a milestone; it is a commitment to protecting our fragile Himalayan ecosystem, preserving our traditional farming practices and ensuring better livelihoods for our farmers.”

Notably, in a major policy intervention in July 2026, the Lieutenant Governor has ordered a complete prohibition on the procurement, distribution, sale, marketing and use of chemical and synthetic fertilisers for agricultural practices across Ladakh. The move is aimed at safeguarding organic certification, protecting soil and water resources and strengthening the long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector.

The Administration has also taken steps to support farmers during the transition. In March 2026, consignments of organic fertiliser were flagged off for distribution among farmers across villages of Ladakh to ensure timely availability before the sowing season.

The organic transition is expected to create new opportunities for Ladakh’s farmers by improving the value of locally grown organic produce, including apricots, sea buckthorn, buckwheat, barley and vegetables. Organic certification, better post-harvest management, value addition, branding and stronger market linkages can help farmers access consumers who increasingly seek authentic, traceable and organically produced food.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the achievement must translate into tangible benefits for the farming community. “Our goal is to ensure that the organic status of Ladakh brings real value to our farmers through better market access, improved price realisation and sustainable livelihoods. We must combine traditional wisdom with scientific support, strengthen organic value chains and protect our natural resources. Let Ladakh’s achievement inspire other States and Union Territories to adopt sustainable agriculture in accordance with their own geographical conditions and farming traditions,” he said.