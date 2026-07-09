LG Visits Pantha Chowk Yatra Transit Camp And Yatri Niwas In Srinagar; Reviews Arrangements For Pilgrims

Srinagar, Jul 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Yatra Transit Camp and Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar and reviewed the arrangements made for the pilgrims of ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the officials and pilgrims and enquired about the facilities. He directed the officials to ensure that every devotee of Lord Shiva receives round-the-clock care.

“From registration to accommodation and food, no pilgrim should face any inconvenience. It must be our collective responsibility to make their stay in Jammu Kashmir divine and comfortable,” the Lieutenant Governor told the officials.

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The Lieutenant Governor took stock of the arrangements, including accommodation, sanitation, security, healthcare, drinking water, power supply, firefighting measures and other essential services made by different departments aimed at ensuring the comfort and safety of the yatris.

“The figures from the past week reveal that this year’s Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has witnessed a greater number of devotees compared to last year. This surge is not only a blessing for our spiritual heritage but also a positive sign for tourism in Jammu Kashmir, giving fresh momentum to the local economy.

I want that the rich handicrafts and handloom products of Jammu Kashmir should travel across the country and this unique heritage find a place in every devotee’s home. This will honor our artisans and it will also strengthen the spirit of One District One Product campaign, weaving together faith, culture and prosperity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the coordinated efforts of District Administration, all line departments, Shrine Board, Police, security forces and other stakeholders. He emphasized the need to maintain the close coordination and vigilance in ensuring effective crowd management, hassle-free registration process and dissemination of timely information updates to the pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage. He also directed for strict legal action against those found involved in fraudulent registration practices.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; V K Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Srinagar; Rajiv Pandey, DIG CKR; Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Akshay Labroo; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Faz Lul Haseeb, Municipal Commissioner Srinagar and other senior officers.