LG Visits Injured CRPF Head Constable at Srinagar Hospital, Assures Action Against Terrorists

Srinagar, Nov 11: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited Base Hospital, Srinagar to enquire about the health of CRPF Head Constable Sonbir Singh, who sustained serious injuries in the heinous terror attack in Kulgam and is currently undergoing treatment. The Lieutenant Governor discussed his health status with the attending doctors.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said: “Visited Base Hospital, Srinagar, to enquire about the health of CRPF Head Constable Sonbir Singh, who sustained serious injuries in the heinous terror attack in Kulgam and is currently undergoing treatment. Praying for his swift and complete recovery.

Two other injured CRPF personnel, Constable Rakesh Das and Constable Santanu Chandra, are in stable condition and recovering at 46 Bn CRPF Unit Hospital, Kulgam. I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terror and assure the people that those responsible will be hunted down and brought to justice.

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I also reviewed the security situation with senior officials in Lok Bhavan, Srinagar. Security forces have been given a free hand to crack down on terrorists.”