LG visits border post of BSF in Hiranagar

HIRANAGAR, Sept 9: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited Border Outpost of BSF in Hiranagar sector, where he was briefed by IG BSF, NS Jamwal about the security preparedness and steps taken to strengthen the security along the International Border (IB).

The Lt Governor also observed IB from BOP, Bobiya.

Later, he visited border village Bobiya of Hiranagar area and took stock of the issues of the residents of border villages.

The local residents of Bobiya and other border villages apprised Sinha about their concerning issues and sought his intervention for their early redressal. They requested him to review the distance fixed for Border area reservation and demanded rationalization of the same. They also raised the issue of cultivation of land beyond the fencing.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues of the border residents and assured them that all their genuine concerns and demands would be taken up for consideration. He asked them to cultivate their land beyond fencing and further assured them that the Government will extend all possible assistance to the farmers for extracting optimum benefits out of the land beyond fencing.

Sinha asked the BSF to cooperate with the locals in resolving their issues and also passed on spot directions to the concerned officers of civil administration for resolving the crucial issues of border residents.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Transport Department; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu; NS Jamwal, IG BSF; O.P. Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua and other senior officers.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited AIIMS site at Vijaypur and inspected the pace of the on-going construction work on the prestigious project. He directed the executing agencies to stick to the timelines to ensure the completion of work within stipulated time-frame.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is aiming to make the health care system of J&K best in the country. Mega projects like AIIMS will certainly boost the health care sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Government is working on covering various factors like upgrading health infrastructure, strengthening of human resources, rationalizing the available staff, filling up the vacancies of doctors, nurses and other health workers, retention of doctors especially in rural areas, availability of adequate medical facilities and bringing in new innovations, which will play a major role in achieving the objective of providing quality and accessible health care services to the people of J&K, the Lt Governor maintained.

He called for strenuous efforts from all stakeholders to improve health services delivery and to strengthen the patient care system.

Sinha enquired about the timelines set for the completion of the mega project.

He exhorted the concerned officers of executing agencies to make sure that necessary measures are taken to ensure quality of work and asked them to work in close coordination for timely completion of the project.

While taking stock of the present progress on the project, the Lt Governor was informed that the project with 30 months duration was awarded on February 22, 2020 with stipulated date of completion is August 21, 2022.

It was informed that LOI was issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) in March-2019. Funds for establishment of AIIMS Jammu shall be made available by MoH&FW through HEFA(Higher Education Financing Agency). AIIMS Rishikesh is the Mentor Institute for AIIMS Jammu. Sanctioned cost of AIIMS (Phase-I) is Rs 1661 cr (Rs. 1404 cr for C/o Medical college and other infrastructure & Rs. 257 cr for medical equipment and furniture).

The Hospital infrastructure will have 750 Bedded capacity, G+6 storied with 1 basement, Combination of 6 Towers, 1 OPD, 2IPD, 1 Emergency, 1 Diagnostic, 1 Admin, provision of MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Modular OT’s, ICU, Super Specialty Departments, OPD, Trauma Beds, besides Academic Building including Medical College (100 students per year) and Nursing College (60 students per year), and1000 Seating Capacity Auditorium.

Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner/ Secretary, Transport Department; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu, Rohit Khajuria, Deputy Commissioner, Samba and other senior officers were present on the occasion.