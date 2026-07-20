LG visits ancient Vichar Nag Shrine in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the ancient shrine of Vichar Nag in Srinagar. He paid his obeisance and offered prayers for peace, prosperity and well-being of all.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with devotees and also took stock of the renovation works.

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"For millennia, this sacred temple has anchored India's spiritual, intellectual, and philosophical journey. Its revival serves as a historic bridge, connecting our past, present, and future. It marks the return of a consciousness that, for centuries, nurtured an unbroken tradition of reflection, dialogue, and learning. Restoring Vichar Nag is a vital step toward preserving the rich, diverse cultural heritage of Jammu Kashmir," the Lieutenant Governor said.

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Speaking to media persons, the Lieutenant Governor said: "Vichar Nag holds a sacred place in the cultural and spiritual heritage of Jammu Kashmir. The revival of this historic site, once a vibrant hub of knowledge where scholars from across the globe gathered for intellectual discourse, is deeply gratifying. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone associated with this initiative."

"After a long hiatus, devotees have gathered here today to perform Yajna and Havan. This sacred place associated with great scholars like Abhinavagupta, for more than 2000 years ago, has attracted a vast number of scholars from around the world to deliberate on spirituality to mathematics," he said.

"I pray that this revival marks the return of that era of fostering a renewed dialogue on knowledge, mathematics, science and modernity, while ushering in peace and prosperity for the region," he added.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Rajiv Pandey, DIG CKR; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar and senior officials.