LG virtually inaugurates 2nd Suru Summer Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Aug 26: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, here today, virtually inaugurated the 2nd Suru Summer Festival 2026, being organized at Damsna in the picturesque Suru Valley from August 26 to 27, 2026 to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage, spectacular landscapes, adventure potential and unique way of life.

Suru Summer Festival has been included among the nine UT-level festivals under the ‘Celebrate Ladakh’ calendar, reinforcing the Administration’s vision of promoting Ladakh as a year-round tourism destination.

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Highlighting the immense tourism potential of Suru Valley, the LG said the valley offers a unique combination of dramatic Himalayan landscapes, lush green valleys, rivers, culture and adventure and has the potential to emerge as one of India’s leading mountain tourism destinations.

He noted that Suru has already received national and international attention, including recognition by National Geographic among its 25 best destinations to visit in 2025.

The LG also said that the iconic Nun-Kun massif, with Nun Peak rising to approximately 7,135 metres and Kun Peak to around 7,077 metres, along with the valley’s mountaineering and expedition potential provides a strong foundation for positioning Suru as a premier destination for high-altitude adventure tourism.

He highlighted the potential for river rafting, paragliding, cycling, trekking, fishing, nature walks and other adventure activities, which can create opportunities for local youth as guides, instructors, operators and entrepreneurs.

Making a special appeal to the youth and entrepreneurs of Suru, the LG urged them to become active partners in building the valley as a distinctive tourism destination.

He called upon the people of Suru to focus on quality, cleanliness, hospitality and authentic experiences, noting that every visitor who leaves the valley with a memorable experience becomes an ambassador for Suru.