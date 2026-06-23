LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Inaugurates Pratham Sindhu Kumbh

Leh, Jun 23: Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today inaugurated the Pratham Sindhu Kumbh on the banks of the sacred Indus River, marking a historic celebration of India’s civilisational heritage, spiritual traditions and national unity.

The festival commemorates the 30th Sindhu Darshan Yatra and has brought together thousands of devotees, spiritual leaders, scholars, cultural representatives and international dignitaries on the banks of the revered Sindhu (Indus) River in Leh.

The landmark gathering witnessed participation from ambassadors and high commissioners of eight countries, including Fiji, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, Ecuador, Chile and Ireland, reflecting the growing international significance of the event.

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Highlighting the significance of the Indus River, L-G Saxena observed that the Sindhu is among the oldest known rivers in human history and nurtured the Indus Valley Civilisation, one of the world’s earliest and most significant cradles of civilisation. He noted that the river occupies a profound place in India’s civilisational consciousness and continues to live in the nation’s traditions and collective memory. He remarked that the very name “India” is derived from the word Sindhu, underscoring how deeply the river is intertwined with the identity and heritage of the nation.

Saxena recalled that the Sindhu Darshan initiative, launched in 1997, was conceived as a visionary movement to revive and strengthen the cultural and spiritual bond of the people of India with the iconic river. Over the years, it has evolved into the Sindhu Darshan Mahakumbh, marked by greater participation and richer cultural expression.

Referring to the unique tradition of devotees bringing water from rivers across the country and ceremonially merging it with the Sindhu, he said the practice beautifully symbolises the confluence of India’s diverse identities into one unified national stream.

L-G Saxena stated that the Sindhu Darshan Mahakumbh is a living expression of the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and provides a unique platform where India’s many languages, traditions and customs come together to celebrate a shared civilisational heritage.

Emphasising the ecological significance of the Indus River, Saxena said the Sindhu stands not only as a profound spiritual symbol but also as a vital ecological asset that reminds humanity of its dual responsibility—to revere and protect.

“At a time when climate change and environmental degradation are increasingly threatening fragile Himalayan ecosystems like Ladakh, spirituality must go hand in hand with sustainability. True reverence for nature must find expression in conscious and responsible actions. Rivers must be viewed as living entities deserving respect, protection and mindful care,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor underlined the need to promote responsible and sustainable tourism, conserve precious water resources and safeguard Ladakh’s unique biodiversity. He observed that Ladakh is steadily emerging as a hub of sustainable tourism, a centre of spiritual and cultural heritage and a region of strategic and ecological importance. Events such as the Sindhu Darshan Mahakumbh, he noted, play a significant role in strengthening local economies through tourism, showcasing Ladakhi art and traditions and enhancing Ladakh’s global visibility as a destination associated with peace and spiritual reflection.

Envisioning a larger role for the event, Saxena said the Sindhu Darshan Mahakumbh has the potential to evolve into a globally recognised spiritual congregation comparable to the world’s great gatherings of faith and emerge as a vibrant platform for intercultural dialogue and exchange.

Reaffirming the UT Administration’s commitment to sustainable and ecologically sensitive development, the Lieutenant Governor called upon governments, local communities, cultural institutions and participants to work together to shape the Sindhu Darshan Mahakumbh into a model of inclusivity, sustainability and responsible cultural celebration.

On the occasion, Saxena informed devotees about the UT Administration’s recent decision to impose a strict ban on single-use plastics and littering across Ladakh and urged all visitors to maintain the sanctity of the sacred Sindhu River by ensuring cleanliness and avoiding littering while enjoying the unparalleled beauty of Ladakh.

In a deeply symbolic gesture reflecting the universal appeal of the Sindhu civilisation, water collected from water bodies of 156 countries was ceremonially immersed in the sacred Indus River by L-G Saxena.