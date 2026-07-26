LG urges youth to reject drugs, cultivate reading habit

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 25: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today urged the youth to reject drugs, cultivate a lifelong reading habit and contribute towards building a greener and healthier society.

Addressing students, teachers, academicians and participants while flagging off a five-kilometre Reading Marathon at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Sinha said the initiative successfully brought together three vital dimensions of life-physical fitness through the five-kilometre run, intellectual growth through reading and environmental consciousness through sustainable living.

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The LG said reading broadens perspectives and sharpens thinking, while running builds physical strength and discipline.

"Reading about climate change or health in books is easy, but true education is reflected when we act and whether by running for fitness, protecting the environment or keeping ourselves away from drugs. Protecting nature is essential for securing the future of coming generations," he said.

Calling upon young people to become ambassadors of positive social change, Sinha urged them to make reading a daily habit, adopt environmentally responsible practices and continue serving society beyond the marathon.

He said these values would help shape responsible citizens capable of making meaningful contributions to nation-building.

The LG described the Reading Marathon as a unique confluence of knowledge, physical fitness and environmental responsibility.

"This marathon is a confluence of the culture of acquiring knowledge and our responsibility towards nature," he said, adding that the enthusiasm displayed by hundreds of students from across Jammu and Kashmir reflected the immense potential of the region's youth.

Sinha said the National Education Policy (NEP) envisions education beyond classrooms and textbooks, stressing that learning must translate into responsible action and active participation in society.

"Education should not remain limited to books or four walls. It must be reflected in sports, community participation, healthy living and responsible citizenship," he said, describing the Reading Marathon as a practical manifestation of the NEP's vision.

Sinha also commended National Book Trust Director Yuvraj Malik and his team for bringing together thousands of young people on a common platform to promote reading culture, healthy living and social awareness.